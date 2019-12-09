Transcript for Mom acquitted after prosecutors say she killed, buried her newborn days after prom

school cheerleader accused of murder after burying her newborn in her backyard. Prosecutors said he didn't want to be an 18-year-old single mother. Her lawyers argued the baby had been stillborn. Tonight, the verdict, not guilty of murder. Chef was sobbing in court. And here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, a former Ohio cheerleader accused of killing her newborn baby girl and burying her in her parents' backyard, breaking down while listening to the verdict. Now 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson acquitted of the most serious charges. The jury clearing her of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges. Prosecutors claiming Richardson didn't want to be a teen mom, so when she gave birth alone at home in 2017, just days after her senior prom, prosecutors say she killed her daughter and buried her, never telling anyone. But the defense countering, the baby was stillborn, playing a police interview where Richardson described those moments. Did you ever hear a cry or a whimper? Were her eyes opened or closed? They were closed. They were closed. Reporter: When Richardson went back to the doctor to obtain birth control two months later, she told doctors what she had done. They called police. Richardson was found guilty of abuse of a corpse. She'll be sentenced tomorrow and faces up to a year in jail. David? Stephanie Ramos tonight. Stephanie, thank you.

