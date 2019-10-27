Transcript for Chicago family designs Halloween costumes for their son who has cerebral palsy

Finally tonight, the Halloween costume you have to see to believe, and the inspiring family behind it. It's "America strong." This family, getting ready for Halloween. And that's 10-year-old Anthony, dressed as the blue man group. He has cerebral palsy. He might be confined to a wheelchair, but he's the most popular kid on the street. Seeing him smile motivates us to keep moving. Reporter: His mom says her son can't speak. But his smile says it all. He can't say it. But his face says it for him. Reporter: They take Halloween so seriously, they handcraft these elaborate costumes every year. This year, the blue man group. Last year, beetlejuice. Before that, a Lincoln memorial snow globe. And even once he dressed up as the wheel in the "Wheel of fortune" game. As Anthony gets older, his parents want to make sure they can keep the smile on his face. The fact that he's getting older, and more aware. Reporter: For this family, the trick is the costume. And the treat, the message they're sending with their son. Almost a teachable moment for people to talk about inclusion and accepting him. This new crowd of neighbors and friends who rally around him on Halloween make us feel good that he's having a great day. From all of us here, a happy Halloween to Anthony and his family. Thanks to our Chicago station. Have a great evening. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.