Transcript for Chicago librarian unseats 'Jeopardy! James,' ending his quest for new record

Finally tonight here, "Jeopardy!" James meets his match in a young librarian, and what he's saying tonight about her. This is "Jeopardy!" Reporter: Alex trebek began the show with a moment of gratitude to the reigning champ. My thanks to your beautiful little daughter, Natasha, for having made this get well card for me. That was very sweet of her. Thank you. Reporter: Last night's game started like so many before. Literature, $1,000. Daily double. What is magic mountain? Yes. James? What is crudite? Good. Reporter: But James would meet his match with 27-year-old Emma Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago who auditioned to be on "Jeopardy" four times before being selected. She wrote her masters thesis on the game. You know, I think I just have to make it a true daily double. All right. $15,200. What is annapolis? That's right. Reporter: And then, "Final jeopardy." And his response was correct. His wager? A modest one for the first time. Reporter: But Emma got it right, too, and this time, she did what James often did, she went all-in. A new champion and a high five from James. What a game, oh, my gosh. We knew it couldn't last forever, but now we root for Emma. I'll see you tomorrow, reporting from normandy.

