Transcript for Chief responds after video released of police taking down beachgoer

Next tonigh new developments in that viole beach arrest, cau onera on the Jersey shore.the wildwood police chief speaking out tonight, saying these viralmages of a young womanting punched in the we're also learning, theres a police body cam footage now under review. C's erielle reshef picks up the story. Reporter: Tht, this disturbing video of two officersviolently taking down a young mom on a N Jersey beach sparking new backlash. Thps seen punching the womanin the he putting her in a choke hold. In't do anything wrong. Reporter: A baby cry beachgoers encircling the mmotion. Stop resistin Reporter: Alexis hewit recording thocking incident. Everyone was yellin and I woke up, a got my camera out right when she went down. Reporter: Pe say they ally questioned 20-year-old Emily Weinman about underage drinking. In a facebookpostnce deleted, Weinman says she passed a breathalyzer, but the siation escalated when she fused to give officers her name. Tot, the wildwood police chief saying Ty hire extra officers for summer They might have not have so of the experiencat the rest of our guys do, but we do our best to train themperly. Reporter: His department planning to rebody cam video in the coming days. Tom, those officers are now O administrative duts the department investigates. We rched out to Weinman for ent. So far, we have heard back, but she I facin several charges. Tom? Erielle R for us tonight. Erielle, thank you. Overseas, the incredib

