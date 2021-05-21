Transcript for Child dies in road rage incident amid series of unrelated highway shootings

members can show their vaccination status and filter. We move on to a horrific headline out of California tonight. A 6-year-old child shot and killed simply while ride in the backseat of his mother's car in his booster seat. Police say it appears to be a case of road rage. Here's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, the danger spreading across Los Angeles area highways. An apparent act of road rage on the 55 freeway claiming the life of a 6-year-old boy shot while travelling in the backseat with his mother driving. Authorities pleading for the public's help. If you were in the area and you have a dash cam, please call our office. We want to look at that video. Reporter: Police say this tragic incident is separate and unrelated to a string of terrifying shootings on southern California highways. Car windows shattered, motorists terrorized. Just yesterday, our station KABC reporting at least 8 vehicles shot at. According to KABC there have been at least 80 incidents since late April. Almost all along the 91 freeway. April Breunig's car struck this morning as she was driving to work. A large gunshot sound bang occurred. I was just glad my kids weren't in the car. Reporter: Police say they aren't sure if it's a single suspect or there are possible copycats involved. We're looking at every incident and treating it as an isolated accident and looking for patterns. Reporter: As for the incident involving the little boy, authorities here are looking for help to get the suspect off the streets. David? Just an awful story. Will Carr, thank you.

