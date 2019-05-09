Transcript for Children share their thoughts about the first day of school

Finally tonight, America strong. The children on their first day of school. So many young faces, they're still smiling and waving after their first day of school. Meet Frances. Did you go to school today? Yes. First day. Reporter: First day? How was it? Good. Reporter: She tells me she's in kindergarten. How was it? Good. Reporter: Yeah? What was the best part about it? Ah -- it's like all fun. Reporter: All fun? Yeah. That's a pretty good start. Reporter: Yeah. And Andrea. She told us what grade. In sixth. Reporter: Sixth graetd now? How did that happen so fast? Reporter: You don't know? Where did the time go? Flying. Reporter: Flying. I know. We're all getting older, aren't we? She said no butterflies. Instead, keep calm and hug your mom. This little guy is in second grade. What is your name? Alex. Reporter: Alex. How was the first day? First day -- it was average. Reporter: Just a little average? Yeah. Reporter: What was average about it? Just average day. Reporter: Just average. Alexander ray, they call him ray ray, and he is serious. How did it go? Not bad. Reporter: Not bad? What was the best thing about Ah -- play dough. Reporter: The play dough? The play dough, and a high five. By the way, he does smile. You are a very serious interview, ray. There's Ariel. What do you think the best part of this year's going to be? Finishing it. Reporter: That sounds about right. We hear you. And third grader Nicholas. I was a little nervous because everyone's going back to school and I saw your face, I thought maybe you were a little down today. But you're not, you're fine, right? I see that smile in there. He tried to stay in character. Which takes us back to Alex, who told us something else. Were you worried at all? Ah, no. Reporter: No? I was very happy. Reporter: Why? Because I never had bad days in school. Reporter: Never a bad day. Can't beat that. Never a bad day at school.

