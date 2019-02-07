Transcript for Chilean city hosts more than 300,000 visitors for rare total solar eclipse

Finally tonight, a stunning show in the sky that only a small part of the world could see, including our rob Marciano. Reporter: This is the moment day became night in south America. There it is. We have totality. The moon passing perfectly between the Earth and the sun. A bulls eye. Blocking out all but the glowing edge of the sun's Corona. The hills and valley around us going dark. It's gotten so dark, you can see stars and it's cold, temperatures have dropped a good ten degrees in the last 20 minutes. The moon's shadow sweeping along a nearly 7,000-mile path. Across the pacific, hitting the coast of Chile at 4:38 P.M. Nightfall for two and a half minutes. You heard the birds. The birds are confused. It's the first one since the coast to coast U.S. Eclipse of 2017. And many Americans traveled here to see another. Totality is very spiritual for a lot of people. And once you see one, you want to see the next one. Reporter: Why the allure? It's a multisensory experience unlike anything else nature has to offer. Reporter: The next total solar eclipse in the U.S., April 2024. Cecilia? Okay, thank you, rob. Thank you for watching. I'm Cecilia Vega here in new York. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Have a great evening. Three banquets a day

