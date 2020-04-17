Transcript for China revises up COVID-19 death toll in Wuhan by 50%

evening am a dramatic rise in the death toll there. Here's ABC's James Longman. Reporter: Tonight, China is revising up the death toll in Wuhan by 50% after repeated criticism that the true numbers have been suppressed. Beijing now claims data from funeral homes and prisons has brought the total number of deaths in the city to almost 4,000. President trump quick to respond on Twitter, saying, it is far higher than that and far higher than the U.S. Not even close. There have been over 34,000 deaths in the united States. Meanwhile, the world health organization today announced that they had contacted British and French leaders, and America's Bill Gates to explore how to get vaccines from labs to people as quickly as possible in the future. It comes just days after president trump said he would halt U.S. Funding of the W.H.O. Saying it had mismanaged the crisis. In an exclusive interview with David this week, bill and wife Melinda Gates said that would be a mistake. Do you agree with that move? Well, I'm hopeful that he doesn't follow through on that. Who was created after world War II to deal with exactly these kinds of issues around the world, so halting funding right now, that just doesn't make any sense. Reporter: David, it's no wonder given tensions with the white house, the world health organization is looking elsewhere for help. The Gates have pledged $250 million to the fight. David? James Longman, thanks to you again tonight. When we come back your

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.