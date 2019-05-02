E-cigarette explosion blamed for man's death in Fort Worth

William Brown suffered a massive stroke when his vape pen exploded, cutting his carotid artery, Texas police said.
02/05/19

Transcript for E-cigarette explosion blamed for man's death in Fort Worth

