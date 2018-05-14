Cincinnati teen died in van after attempting to communicate with 911

More
Police officers searching for a teenager trapped in a van drove around the parking lot but never got out of their patrol car.
1:29 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cincinnati teen died in van after attempting to communicate with 911

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55162043,"title":"Cincinnati teen died in van after attempting to communicate with 911","duration":"1:29","description":"Police officers searching for a teenager trapped in a van drove around the parking lot but never got out of their patrol car.","url":"/WNT/video/cincinnati-teen-died-van-attempting-communicate-911-55162043","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.