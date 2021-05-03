Clean water emergency in Jackson, Mississippi

More
Three weeks after winter storms and freezing weather, residents are still being warned to boil any water that comes out of their faucets. Some still do not have water at home.
1:48 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Clean water emergency in Jackson, Mississippi

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"Three weeks after winter storms and freezing weather, residents are still being warned to boil any water that comes out of their faucets. Some still do not have water at home. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76259835","title":"Clean water emergency in Jackson, Mississippi ","url":"/WNT/video/clean-water-emergency-jackson-mississippi-76259835"}