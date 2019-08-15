Close call when large section of cliff breaks off, landing feet away from kayakers

Drone video shows a part of the 200-foot-tall cliff on Lake Superior in northern Michigan breaking off and landing about 50 feet from the kayakers.
0:13 | 08/15/19

