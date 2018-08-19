Transcript for Close encounter between a helicopter and a drone mid-air in Florida

Time now for our "Index. And the apparent close call the FAA the investigg. This happened inouth Florida, over the skies of Hollywood. Is held -- helicopter with a closll with a drone. The opator saying he observed lations, and kept drone under 400 feet. And the woman who refused to give ur purse. Shhad just withdrawn $75,000 from a local bank. Followed by robbery suspects who attacked her and her hus in the rking lot of the gas station they own the woman hanging onto her bag, even as she un over. One arrest iat case so F, and search on R a second ect who has just been identified. Now to the chase unfolding on l.a.'s busy 101 freeway. Police tracking a stolen car by air and on the ground. That civic reaching spds of 100 miles per hour, before smashing into the baa car near universal city. That driver, trying to make a run for itt he falls down. Po able to catch up to him. And the highs lows at the weekend box office. Romantic comedy "Crazy rich Asians," celebrating a $25 million opening wed. The first studio film in O 25 years to feature a mostly asian-american cast. And the tiny take for "Bilonaire boys club" starring Kevin spacey, making only $126 on opening day. Spacey has beeder fire since last fall, after men in the U.S. England accused him of sexual assault.

