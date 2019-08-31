Coco Gauff advances in US Open, set to face defending champ

The 15-year-old from Delray Beach, Florida, is the youngest player to reach the third round singles since 1996. She will face off against fellow young phenom, Naomi Osaka.
1:56 | 08/31/19

Coco Gauff advances in US Open, set to face defending champ

