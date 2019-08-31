The 15-year-old American is now set for a showdown against Naomi Osaka, the top-ranked female player in the world.

Tennis star Cori 'Coco' Gauff talks Wimbledon debut at 15: 'The sky isn't the limit'

"Nightline" sat down with the teenage tennis sensation who beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon and will be playing as a wildcard at the U.S. Open to learn about how she got so good.