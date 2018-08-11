Cold blast sweeping across the nation

Snow is approaching the Midwest.
0:18 | 11/08/18

Transcript for Cold blast sweeping across the nation
As we track the wildfires here in California and out the other storm system moving across the country tonight snow already falling in McPherson county Kansas. Moving its way to Chicago by tomorrow morning and our weather team also tracking heavy rain. Pushing into the northeast that rain from DC to Philly New York to Boston arriving in time for tomorrow night's commute home at the end of the week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

