Former college student facing charges in boyfriend’s suicide

More
Inyoung You has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Alexander Urtula; prosecutors said she sent him texts, some of which urged him to kill himself.
2:08 | 11/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former college student facing charges in boyfriend’s suicide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:08","description":"Inyoung You has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Alexander Urtula; prosecutors said she sent him texts, some of which urged him to kill himself.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67240765","title":"Former college student facing charges in boyfriend’s suicide","url":"/WNT/video/college-student-facing-charges-boyfriends-suicide-67240765"}