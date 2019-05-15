Transcript for Comedian Tim Conway, of 'Carol Burnett Show' fame, dies

Finally tonight here, celebrating actor Tim Conway, who made us laugh, who made his costars laugh, and tonight Carol Burnett saying, I cherished the times with him. Tim Conway always making us laugh, making us roll, too. But what was so funny was that he always made his costars laugh, even when it wasn't planned. Harvey Korman could not contain himself in all of those appearances on the Carol Burnett show. We're getting this -- Reporter: There were so many memorable characters. There was the oldest man, here as a butcher. 30? Will you stop with that? Reporter: And that accent, inspired by his Romanian mother. Didn't come out of this Reporter: All of those moments making each other latch. Carol Burnett loved them. Your fishs patient is waiting. Conway's goal in life is to destroy Harvey. He just -- the dentist sketch that was just absolutely -- Harvey was a prisoner in the chair and Tim was a new dentist. Be right with you. Reporter: Tonight, Carol Burnett saying of Tim Conway, I'm heart broken. He was one in a million. He'll be in M heart forever. And how did he want to be remembered? Oh, I think maybe with a smile. Tim Conway, as Carol Burnett said today, one in a million. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

