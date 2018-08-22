Transcript for Up-and-coming GOP star indicted on corruption charges

??? Liberty. Liberty. Liy. Liberty Tenetonight, the stunning inments of congren Duncan Hun and his wife. Tuition for their kids,p to Italy. Tonight, the congman now responding, and here linsey Davis. Reporter: The califor ngressman accused of using campai M as aersonal piggy ba GHT, defiant. Thiss the new department O justice. This is the derm of law enforcement. That's what's Happe right now. It's hapngith trump and it's happening me Reporter: But in a age indictment, prosecutors alleg huntnd his wife used a R million collars in campaign money and falsified ments to pay for pl expenses the could not hee afford. Inclg more than $11,000 at krosco, $6,000 for their kids' tuition and more than $14,00 for a familyhasgiving vacation to I in thatinstance, prosecutors say, in an attem to legitimize spending, the marine vet attempted to set up a tour of U.S. Naval facility I Italy. Whenfficials couldn't fer one on that date, prosecutors hunter subsequently told his chief of stafell Navy to go expletive themselves. Tonighhunter, who was among the first members of congress to endorse Donald Trump, is refu calls to step down calling the allegns litically motivated. And hunter is also refusing to give U his committee duties, so, the Republicans will then have to vote in September to have him removed. Remember this is the second indictmentf a H reblican and an early trump endorser this month ale. Democrats think bot seats could be in play for the midterms. David? Linsey,hank you. When we comeack here

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.