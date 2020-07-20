Transcript for Communities face testing struggles as COVID-19 cases rise in 40 states

Of course, cases rising in 40 states tonight. The trouble with testing and the raging debate continuing over opening schools. And what one governor said about children who might get the virus. What will then happen? ABC's Victor Oquendo on that part of the story tonight. Reporter: Tonight, at the epicenter of the pandemic in America, this miles-long line for testing in miami-dade county. Florida is one of 40 states where cases are rising. More than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row. You if had been -- Same on you, Ron Desantis. If you had been infected -- Reporter: Protestors frustrated with Florida's governor, drowning him out at his news conference today. Just months ago, he scolded the media for overhyping the virus. Wait two weeks, Florida is going to be next, just like Italy. Wait two weeks. Well, hell, we're eight weeks away from that, and it hasn't happened. Reporter: Today, he mad an urgent plea for plasma. Your plasma will be able to be used to help other patients. Reporter: One Florida sheriff's department says despite a ban on large gatherings, they've broken up several huge block parties recently like this one that went past 2:00 A.M. Earlier this month. There are growing concerns at the villages, Florida's largest retirement community, where cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. And tonight, with the nationwide demand for testing and fast results at an all-time high, public health officials in Connecticut confirm 90 people received false positives, many of them nursing home residents, due to a flaw in their testing they're now reaching out to impacted patients. Across the country, 39 states reporting an increase in hospitalizations. Some pushed to the brink. In Hidalgo county, Texas, patients are waiting up to ten hours before an initial exam. It's very difficult when you are putting your mom's best friend in a body bag. Reporter: John place spent 17 days on ventilator after the virus spread through his entire Florida household. His son contracted the virus at a friend's house. They're not understanding that if they walk out again and infect somebody else and bring it home, especially if they live in a multigenerational home, other people aren't going to be so lucky. Reporter: And with the school year fast approaching, the debate is raging over how to get kids back to school. In Missouri, governor Mike parson defending his decision to reopen them this fall. And if they do get covid-19, which they will, and they will when they go to school, they're not going to the hospitals. They're not going to have to sit in doctor's offices. They're going to go home and they're going to get over it. Reporter: In Ohio, where there was an anti-mask rally at the state house over the weekend, governor Mike dewine now worried Ohio could become the next Florida. You look at our numbers today versus where Florida was a month ago, we have very similar numbers. So we're very, very concerned. Reporter: Local leaders are concerned here, too. There is now a strict 8:00 P.M. Curfew in effect. And if you don't wear a mask, David, you'll get fined. Victor Oquendo in Florida tonight. Thank you, Victor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.