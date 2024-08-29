Community saves Virginia siblings' lemonade stand after their earnings get stolen

More than 600 people stopped by, raising $6,600 for Rebecca and Josh Caldwell's stand after a man allegedly swiped their money jar two weeks ago.

August 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live