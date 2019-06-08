Transcript for Community uneasy as Trump prepares to visit El Paso

President trump will visit Dayton and El Paso tomorrow to meet with first responders, law enforcement and some of the victims of the terrible shootings, but in those communities, there is unease from some who believe the words of comfort fight the rhetoric that came before. Kyra Phillips is at the white house. Reporter: On the eve of the president's visit to El Paso, many people in that community uneasy about his return. President trump held a rally talking about undocumented immigrants, the border wall, even with El Paso being one of the safest major cities in America. Open borders are dangerous and immoral. Reporter: The president has also used the word invasion. A word authorities say the suspect used in his own writings posted right before the massacre. I was badly criticized for using the word invasion. It's an invasion. It is an invasion, you know that. Reporter: Now many people in El Paso find it unsettling that the president is coming back. This time, to provide comfort. Why would he want to come? That would be my first -- I know he's our president, but he has promoted a lot of this, all this anger. Reporter: Democratic candidates includes Beto O'rourke, the former congressman from El Paso, have pointed to the president's rhetoric. People in El Paso by and large do not want to see him here, understand that he is part of the problem, part of how we got to this point. Reporter: President trump condemning white supremacy in the wake of the mass shootings. Our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. Reporter: He also pointed to mental health, video games and the internet. Dayton's mayor preparing for the president's visit to her community, too. Mentioned, like, gun issues one time. I think, you know, watching the president over the past few years on the issue of guns, he's been -- I don't know if he knows what he believes, frankly. Reporter: And the Republican mayor of El Paso tonight saying this won't be a political visit, but that he will defend his city. I will continue to challenge any harmful and inaccurate statements made about El Paso. Kyra Phillips with us live at the white house tonight. I know there's a growing call from many in this country for the administration and really for congress to do more on gun control in the wake of these two massacres, but tonight, still no plans to call back the house or the senate? What are you hearing? Reporter: Well, David, with both the house and senate in recess, senate minority leader chuck Schumer and Republican congressman Peter king held a joint press conference today, saying gun control should not be a political issue here. And that congress should come back to pass universal background checks. Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell, who holds the power now, asked members to come up with solutions to, quote, protect our communities without infringing on rights. David? Kyra Phillips at the white house tonight. And one more note on these

