Transcript for Concerns grow over child inflammatory syndrome possibly connected to COVID-19

Growing concern about that rare but dangerous condition linked to covid-19 and targeting children. We have been tracking its spread for weeks -- more than 220 cases in 20 states. The W.H.O. And CDC with urgent warnings for both parents and doctors and now guidelines on spotting possible symptoms. Here's ABC's Diane Macedo. Reporter: Tonight, the mysterious disease associated with covid-19 affecting and sometimes killing children now has doctors rushing to investigate health records for cases that could have been missed weeks ago. At least 21 states plus the district of Colombia have cases under investigation, with New York, Michigan, and D.C. All reporting new suspected cases and Alabama now reporting its first suspected case. Known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, the new sickness is defined by both a positive test for coronavirus or antibodies, and a match with certain symptoms that include fever, a rash of the hands, feet or mouth, and gastrointestinal problems, like diarrhea. The first symptom was fever, then the second symptom was of course her energy, and once we got to the hospital, she started to develop shortness of breath. She wouldn't breathe. Reporter: An ABC news survey revealed the condition is still rare, with just over 200 cases nationwide, and expert say covid-19 on its own remains a low threat nor young children. With you three deaths in new York attributed to the children and with covid spreading, doctors are revisiting cases from early spring, investigating if cases were misdiagnosed, possibly as kawasaki's disease, a rare childhood illness with some of the same symptoms. We just want to make sure that any children that needed to have their heart looked at, that can now happen retrospectively. So we want to make sure we that didn't miss anyone. Diane joins us now live. Diane, this is a new chapter in this pandemic. Health departments across the country are sending out warnings to doctors to be vigilant in looking out for possible cases? Reporter: That's right, Tom. Doctors nationwide are getting letters from the state health department encouraging them to be on the lookout, manage symptoms aggressively and report any suspected cases immediately. Diane, thank you. News tonight about the reality of re-opening in this current American economy.

