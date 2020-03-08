Now Playing: Rising number of shark attacks and sightings this summer

Now Playing: Long Island lifeguard describes shark sighting

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Isaias churns off Florida’s east coast

Now Playing: Midair plane crash Alaska kills 7

Now Playing: Isaias nearing Florida coast

Now Playing: NASA, SpaceX keep close eye on possible astronaut splashdown

Now Playing: Take a ride on ‘Ratatouille’ at Disneyland Paris and see a ‘rat’s eye view’

Now Playing: Where American travelers aren’t banned

Now Playing: Croatia businesses embrace tourism

Now Playing: What you need for those long road trips with the kids

Now Playing: JetBlue to test UV cleaning inside its planes

Now Playing: Are hotels and resorts safe right now?

Now Playing: Croatia welcomes American tourists

Now Playing: How to plan a safe summer road trip

Now Playing: American tourists visit Croatia amid pandemic

Now Playing: Mom teaches daughter diversity through travel

Now Playing: Croatia welcomes American travelers despite EU restrictions

Now Playing: Take a ride along the fastest rollercoaster in Disney Parks history