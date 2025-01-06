Congress certifies Donald Trump's Electoral College win over Kamala Harris

On Jan. 6, Congress gathered to count the Electoral College votes and confirm Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the November presidential election.

January 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live