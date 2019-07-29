Transcript for New congressional report zeroes in on Trump's close associates

On the hill tonight, a new congressional report just out raising serious questions about the white house, some of the president's friends and one-time associates, and possible conflicts. Were profits more important than narnl security? That's the question being posed by this new congressional report, and here's ABC's Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a new congressional report raising serious questions about whether the white house is willing to place the potential profits of the president's friends above the national securitile of the American people. The report zeros in on a number of trump's close associates, including his long-time friend Tom barrack, who ran trump's inaugural committee. They say barrack pushed the white house to sign off on deal with Saudi Arabia to build dozens of power plants. A deal Democrats said could have benefited barrack financially. The deal never went through. But barrack was still instrumental in crafting the president's Saudi policy. In 2016, right before trump was set to deliver this campaign speech on energy -- We'll work with our gulf allies to develop a positive energy relationship as part of our anti-terrorism strategy. Reporter: The report says barrack ran the speech by a business associate in the united Arab Emirates with connections to Saudi leaders, who later sent it back with edits. Trump's campaign chairman Paul manafort emailing back that the speech "Has the language you want." Today's report, the work of the house oversight committee, led by congressman Elijah Cummings, who the president has been attacking on Twitter. So, let's get to Mary Bruce in Washington tonight. And Mary, the white house refused to cooperate with this investigation? Reporter: Well, David, the committee come through 60,000 pages of documents, emails and text messages, some from whistleblowers inside the administration. But the white house did not cooperate. As for barrack, tonight, his spokesman is defending his integrity, but not denying the incidents. Mary Bruce, thank you. And from Afghanistan tonight, two U.S. Paratroopers

