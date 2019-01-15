The congressman pressured to resign over a white supremacist comment

Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King is facing fierce backlash for questioning why the term "white supremacist" is considered offensive. For now, he's showing no signs of stepping down to resign.
2:07 | 01/15/19

Transcript for The congressman pressured to resign over a white supremacist comment

