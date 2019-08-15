{"duration":"1:14","description":"Police swarmed Brian Cashman with their guns drawn because his car was listed as stolen, but they stood down when he told them he was on the way to get it processed. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64979727","title":"Connecticut police stop New York Yankees general manager at gunpoint","url":"/WNT/video/connecticut-police-stop-york-yankees-general-manager-gunpoint-64979727"}