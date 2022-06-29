Contract FedEx driver charged with abduction and murder in Texas

Tanner Lynn Horner has been charged in the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand after he allegedly kidnapped her near the family’s home.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live