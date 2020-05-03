Coronavirus cases linked to sick NY man jumps to 11

More
A Westchester public school district has closed in order to disinfect buildings, while about 1,000 people have been ordered to self-quarantine.
4:04 | 03/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus cases linked to sick NY man jumps to 11

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:04","description":"A Westchester public school district has closed in order to disinfect buildings, while about 1,000 people have been ordered to self-quarantine. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69397096","title":"Coronavirus cases linked to sick NY man jumps to 11","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-cases-linked-sick-ny-man-jumps-11-69397096"}