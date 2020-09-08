Transcript for Coronavirus cases top 5 million in the United States

We begin with that grim new milestone as the nation tries to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Total U.S. Cases have now topped 5 million since this pandemic began a grueling eight months ago in which nearly 163,000 Americans have died and our way of life has been altered. That backdrop doing little to comfort some parents as more and more children return to the classroom. At one Georgia high school where a student was originally punished for posting this image of a crowded hallway no masks, tonight the school reporting at least a dozen cases and we've just learned they will more to digital learning. And the message from one mother who almost lost her son, you see him there, as a new report finds nearly 100,000 kids tested positive in the last two weeks of July alone. It is a critical moment for a country locked in a public health crisis. ABC's Stephanie Ramos leads our coverage from here in New York City. Reporter: Tonight, those staggering numbers, 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., more than any country in the world. One death reported every 83 seconds in the past 7 days and a new internal model from the president's own advisors predicting devastating day as head according to "The Washington post." The model warning the number of new infections will rise in the midwest despite president trump's repeated claims -- It will go away like things go away, absolutely. No question in my mind. Report late today officials denying the report. According to the paper. This as parents make agonizing decisions about whether to send their children back to school. Moments ago this Georgia high school announcing it will switch to remote learning after a dozen students tested positive for the virus. The district rescinding the suspensions of two students who posted these viral videos showing crowded hallways and no one wearing masks. It was worse than I thought it would be because I thought more kids would be wearing masks and I thought social distancing would be attempted, but it wasn't in the school. Reporter: New numbers show 97,000 children were infected nationwide in the final two weeks of July. 8-year-old Zane Wampler, one of nearly 600 children nationwide sickened by the covid-related illness multi-system inflammatory syndrome. It should not be made on the falsehood it doesn't affect children. It does affect children. It does and it's a very scary thing. Reporter: S Zane's mother able to bring him home after three weeks in the hospital. Have doctors mentioned any long-term side effects from the M.I.S.C.? From a mother to a mother, it's very scary because they don't know, you know, and not knowing what's going on, what will happen in the next couple years with your child. They don't know. Everything inside makes you emotional. Everything is so new. So nobody knows the long-term effects of this. Reporter: Kansas City, one of nine cities warned by the white house task force they're in danger of becoming new hot spots. We're seeing a lot of activity that has been against public health advice. House parties of up to hundreds of people. A lot of backyard parties. Reporter: And tonight Chicago's mayor threatening to shut down the lakefront again posting images of people crowding together not social distancing. And Texas reporting a record high seven-day average of positive tests suggesting the virus is still spreading rapidly. Nearly one in every five people testing positive. In Ohio, nearly 900 new infections reported today. The state now surpassing 100,000 confirmed cases. State officials say one man infected more than 90 people after attending a church service. A fight erupting amongst protesters outside this church in California after the pastor vowed to defy state orders to stay closed. All right. Stephanie Ramos joins us now from New York City. Stephanie, from the get-go we've reported about the devastating toll on nursing homes, and now there is new reporting about how little has changed from the most vulnerable? Reporter: That's exactly right, Tom. While the rest of the country has had some success treating infections, death rates inside nursing homes are still really high. They account for about 40% of the nation's fatalities due to the virus, and many nursing homes say they are still short testing supplies and protective gear. Tom. Still a major problem eight months later. All right, Stephanie, thank you for that.

