Cory Booker joins pack of Democratic presidential hopefuls

The lawmaker from New Jersey is the second black senator to announce he's running behind Sen. Kamala Harris.
1:35 | 02/01/19

Cory Booker joins pack of Democratic presidential hopefuls

