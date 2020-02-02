More countries ban foreigners who traveled to China, the epicenter of the coronavirus

More
Australia, Japan and Vietnam expanded travel restrictions as the death toll rises to about 250.
2:03 | 02/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More countries ban foreigners who traveled to China, the epicenter of the coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:03","description":"Australia, Japan and Vietnam expanded travel restrictions as the death toll rises to about 250.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68696316","title":"More countries ban foreigners who traveled to China, the epicenter of the coronavirus","url":"/WNT/video/countries-ban-foreigners-traveled-china-epicenter-coronavirus-68696316"}