-
Now Playing: Communities around the world prepare for coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Number of cases of coronavirus grows in the US
-
Now Playing: New coronavirus case announced in California
-
Now Playing: Maryland postal worker reunited missing toddler with family
-
Now Playing: San Bruno brush fire burns closely to homes
-
Now Playing: Astros player hit by pitch
-
Now Playing: Battle over US response to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Final day of campaigning before South Carolina primary
-
Now Playing: Countries around the world battle to keep COVID-19 from becoming a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Financial markets reeling from Coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Leap-year sisters reunite with leap-year doctor who delivered them
-
Now Playing: US stock markets continue to plummet over coronavirus uncertainty
-
Now Playing: Diocese declares bankruptcy amid child abuse cases
-
Now Playing: Driver navigates as waves crash from Lake Erie
-
Now Playing: What we know about coronavirus so far
-
Now Playing: Thousands of public housing facilities failed smoke alarm inspections
-
Now Playing: She freed her brother of a wrongful conviction and now is dedicated to innocence work
-
Now Playing: How Leah Freeman’s ex-boyfriend hopes to honor her legacy
-
Now Playing: Car crashes into day care, 4 kids taken to hospitals
-
Now Playing: Nitro Circus shows off new type of couch surfing