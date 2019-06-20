Transcript for Country music superstar and wife speak about 3-year-old son's pool drowning

Next tonight, country singer Granger Smith and his wife are sharing their personal grief tonight, after their 3-year-old son river died in a pool drowning. Tonight, their message, and their hope they can help other families avoid the same fate. Here's linsey Davis. I don't think I've ever been more nervous to do a video. Reporter: Country music star Granger Smith and his wife amber opening up for the first time since the death of their son, river. Earlier this month, their little boy -- I love daddy. Reporter: -- Died in a drowning accident, and now the parents of this 3-year-old redhead with the infectious laugh say they're trying to find light in their darkest time by looking for meaning and the good in the midst of their tragedy. Love those close to you, soak up those moments. God gave us river for three years, and that was his mission, and I don't believe that god takes anyone too soon. Reporter: And now Granger says he plans to continue to heal the best way he knows how. Music has always been my healing. That's the place I've always turned to. Reporter: The Smiths say they are thankful to the first responders and also to the fans who raised $100,000 for Dell children's hospital in Austin. David? Very brave to come forward. Thank you.

