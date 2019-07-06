Transcript for Country singer, family mourning after 3-year-old son drowns at home

superstar revealing a strategy. His 3-year-old son drowning in his text home. Tonight, the warning for parents now that swimming season has arrived. Here is ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, unimaginable heartache for country singer Granger Smith and his family, after his 3-year-old son, river, drowned at their home in Texas. Smith delivering what he called the "Unthinkable news" on Thursday. Revealing river passed away "Following a tragic accident." The proud dad, best known for his hit "Backroad song" often features his family in his music videos. You ready to get on? Reporter: And shares personal moments on a YouTube channel. River's parents writing that the joy he brought to their lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4. The Smith's tragedy coming nearly a year after Emeline Miller, the 19-month-old daughter of olympic skier bode Miller, drowned in a neighbor's pool. The Smith's also have a 5-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter. Words of comfort and condolences have been pouring in from the country music world. Tom? Incredibly sad story. Thank you.

