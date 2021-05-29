Couple of 62 years reunited for 1st time in months

Bob and Lauren Barber were reunited in Albany, New York, after they had been separated by the pandemic. Lauren Barber, who has Alzheimer’s disease, lives in a nursing home.
1:50 | 05/29/21

