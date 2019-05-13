Transcript for Couple awarded more than $2B in punitive damages in Roundup suit

Tonight, that bombshell verdict. A California jury finding that the weed killer roundup hazardous to humans, likely causing the cancer of Alberta and Alva pillod, who say they used it on their properties for decades. Roundup is one of the most the widely used weed killers in America. In use since the 1970s. That jury slapping Monsanto with over $2 billion in punitive damages. Its the biggest in three bombshell verdicts in less than a year that have gone against Monsanto and its owner, German cherm giant Bayer ag. The juries found that active ingredient in roundup, glyphosate, likely caused non-hodgkin's lymphoma. Tonight, Monsanto says that leading health regulators agree that the products can be used and glyphosate is not carcinogenic. Could be a long legal road ahead for the chemical giant.

