Transcript for Couple's cross-country journey to meet their new baby was made extra special

Finally tonight, the couple who traveled across the country to meet their baby and the flight crew that took their journey to new heights. Reporter: When Melissa and Carl boarded their flight to California they knew it would be one they would remember. The excited parents of 15-year-old Nicholas than had been waiting over a year to expand their family when finally a call came. Their baby girl was ready to meet them. We just wanted to get there and hold her and see her. Reporter: They left Maryland immediately but had no idea another surprise was in store. There was a girl on the flight who graduated from Georgetown. They mentioned that. They asked if there were any other celebrations on the plane. We said, we are going to pick up our baby. Reporter: That's a when two flight attendants took it into their own hands. They asked if anyone wanted to write well wishes on a napkin for us. Reporter: They received dozens of notes congratulating them and welcoming advice. When they landed, another surprise, southwest employees waiting to greet them with hand maid posters when they arrived. They didn't have to do anything, the people on the plane didn't have do anything, but they did. Our congrats. Thanks for watching. I'm Tom llamas. See you tomorrow. "Gma" and "This week" and back here tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.