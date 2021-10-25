COVID-19 cases rising in 22 states

For the first time in 10 weeks, COVID-19 hospital admissions are increasing in 14 states. Experts believe the new surge is due to the unvaccinated and waning immunity from the vaccine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live