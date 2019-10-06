Crane collapse that killed 1, injured others under investigation

More
Storms brought tornado damage in Texas; in Tennessee, a 2-year-old boy died after being swept away in floodwaters.
2:55 | 06/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crane collapse that killed 1, injured others under investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:55","description":"Storms brought tornado damage in Texas; in Tennessee, a 2-year-old boy died after being swept away in floodwaters.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63617076","title":"Crane collapse that killed 1, injured others under investigation","url":"/WNT/video/crane-collapse-killed-injured-investigation-63617076"}