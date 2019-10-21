Transcript for 2 crew members, passenger overcome by fumes on flight

And you can hear the pie lots radioing in. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, dramatic audio from inside an American airlines flight moments after two crew members and a passenger were briefly incapacitated. The cabin staff have actually lost consciousness. I think they're back to a state of consciousness now. Reporter: A pilot, flying from London to Philadelphia, radioing in from over the atlantic, saying a cleaning product containing ammonium chloride has spilled, the fumes too much for some. There are general complaints about burning eyes and other problems with mucus in the nose, skin problems. Reporter: The flight, with 287 passengers and 12 crew members, diverting to Dublin, Ireland, because of that strong odor. When the plane landed, the three sickened transported to the hospital. Every airplane re-circulates its air completely every two minutes, so the possibility of this affecting people nearby was quite low. Reporter: And David, those crew members and that passenger have been released from the hospital, and that cleaning product that spilled, it had accidentally been left behind on the plane, causing all of that panic. David? All right, gio, thank you.

