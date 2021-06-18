Criminal investigation opened into California oil spill

Authorities launched a criminal investigation into how tens of thousands of gallons of oil leaked into the Pacific Ocean. New video shows the pipeline&rsquo;s 13-inch slit, about 100 feet underwater.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live