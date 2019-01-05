Cruise ship quarantined in St. Lucia as possible measles case investigated

More
The island nation's chief medical officer warned residents traveling to the U.S. and other countries to get themselves and their children vaccinated.
0:15 | 05/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cruise ship quarantined in St. Lucia as possible measles case investigated
To be index of other news into that cruise ship quarantined in a Caribbean port of measles scare reportedly forcing about 300 passengers and crew. To remain on board in Saint Lucia at least one confirmed case of someone with measles on the ship medical officials say it is likely others have now been exposed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The island nation's chief medical officer warned residents traveling to the U.S. and other countries to get themselves and their children vaccinated.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62766458","title":"Cruise ship quarantined in St. Lucia as possible measles case investigated","url":"/WNT/video/cruise-ship-quarantined-st-lucia-measles-case-investigated-62766458"}