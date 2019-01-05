Transcript for Cruise ship quarantined in St. Lucia as possible measles case investigated

To be index of other news into that cruise ship quarantined in a Caribbean port of measles scare reportedly forcing about 300 passengers and crew. To remain on board in Saint Lucia at least one confirmed case of someone with measles on the ship medical officials say it is likely others have now been exposed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.