Transcript for The custody battle for presumed-slain Colorado mom's toddler

New developments tonight in a story making national headlines. The fiance charged with murdering a young mother, last seen on surveillance grocery shopping on Thanksgiving day. Authorities have yet to find her body. But believe she is dead. Their toddler now at the center of a custody battle. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Patrick Frazee appeared in a Colorado courtroom this afternoon. The man accused of killing his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, now in a battle over the couple's daughter. Frazee coming face-to-face with Berreth's parents. The judge granted them custody of their 14-month-old granddaughter. Patrick, why don't you talk to us? Reporter: Kaylie was with her father until he was arrested last Friday on a charge of first degree murder. You see him? He's in cuffs. Reporter: Frazee also facing a charge of solicitation to commit murder, suggesting police believe he did not act alone. Patrick, did you have an accomplish? Did somebody help you? Reporter: Today's hearing was scheduled shortly after Frazee was arrested for Berreth's murder. He'll be back in court on those charges Monday. Tom? Clayton, thank you.

