Transcript for A CVS manager called the police on a black woman who was trying to use a coupon

Staying in Chicago, a woman claims a CVS sanager called police on her when she tried to redeem a coupon. The woman,ho is black, took out her phone and recorded thraction. Janai Norman tonight. She's African-American. Reporter: A CVS manager capt on cell pne video callin1 customer trying to E a coupon. You can tell them her nis Camilla hudsi and will share it. Reporte the manager visibly shaking while making the call. African-acan. Lack. Noi'not africaamerican. I'm black. Black isn't a bad word. Repr: Camillaudn Tes ABC newsherted recordinshtly after E had the coupon to another CVS manager. He goes, wellcan't acce this.so I said, O why can't you accept it? Because it looks fraudulent. Reporter: She said they N evennned the coupo then the incident escalating, manager ryatson call 911. And he says to me, you should probably leave because I've ca the police epr: Three officers responding, telling Hudson she'd have leave. Thcident just the latest in a string of epis caught on cameraf white people calling the ps on black leeveryday acties. Ke the two black guys arrested starbucksfter one of them tried to use the bathroom. I don't take issue with them refusi the coupon. There's a way tothat. Rr: Apologized to Hudson and says the employees involved will not be working in the store pending findings of their iestigation manager whcalled police has declined our requests for comment. Tom? Janaithank you. Still ahead, the kid victim rescued.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.