Transcript for A cyberattack in New Orleans caused a state of emergency

We turn now to cities facing paralyzing threats from hackers. The city of New Orleans forced to shut down their computer systems. Reporter: Tonight, a state of emergency in New Orleans after a cyberattack on the city's computer systems. We are now beginning Reporter: Officials directing all employees to power down computers, unplug devices and disconnect from wifi. The mayor says ransomware was detected, but it's unclear who is responsible. Emergency services, 911, dispatching and police radios were unaffected. This year alone, the cybersecurity firm emsisoft reports 948 ransomware attacks on government agencies, health care providers and school districts, at a cost of more than 7 billion in taxpayer dollars. Just days ago, hackers hit Pensacola, Florida, demanding a $1 million ransom. And in Georgia, computer screens at the 911 dispatch center going dark. The network infected by malware. Basically what we were left with was our radio system. Reporter: Hackers also crippling computer systems at New Jersey's largest hospital network. As for New Orleans, city hall has been shut down and all city websites are down. Employees are using pen and paper to conduct business.

