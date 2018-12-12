-
Now Playing: Investigators find body while searching for missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
-
Now Playing: Woman reunited with mother, 88, after using DNA kit
-
Now Playing: Estimated 26M Americans fall victim to porch pirates
-
Now Playing: British PM Theresa May survives challenge to her leadership
-
Now Playing: Missing mother's fiance cooperating in search: Lawyer
-
Now Playing: DA: DNA from 2016 rape linked to teen's alleged attacker
-
Now Playing: Major storm hammering Northwest in path across the US
-
Now Playing: Feds announce agreement with National Enquirer's parent company
-
Now Playing: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen gets 3 years in prison
-
Now Playing: Suspect sought in deadly terror attack near French market
-
Now Playing: The search grows for missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: Made in America: Susansnaps
-
Now Playing: Accused Russian agent pleads guilty
-
Now Playing: IN high school football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader
-
Now Playing: An urgent search for 3 missing at WV mine
-
Now Playing: The Oval Office showdown between Trump and Schumer, Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Officers shot in standoff in Houston
-
Now Playing: Deadly terror attack at a French Christmas market
-
Now Playing: Dogs finally reunited with their owner after wildfires
-
Now Playing: Nuns allegedly confess to embezzling at least $500,000