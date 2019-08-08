Dad catches foul ball while holding baby

A Phillies fan makes a nice catch on a foul ball in one hand while he's holding a baby in his other hand.
08/08/19

And the Phillies fan flexing some debt muscles at the ballpark. A foul ball sliced down the first base line watch this when John Paul with his daughter in his right hand makes the one handed catch with his left. He later admitted he played baseball into college but he said that sweet snag was all instinct that instinct.

