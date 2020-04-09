Dangerous holiday heat wave in the West

More
A alert has been issued in California asking residents to conserve electricity from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. as temperatures soar and threaten a potential fire outbreak.
0:20 | 09/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerous holiday heat wave in the West

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"A alert has been issued in California asking residents to conserve electricity from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. as temperatures soar and threaten a potential fire outbreak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72826809","title":"Dangerous holiday heat wave in the West","url":"/WNT/video/dangerous-holiday-heat-wave-west-72826809"}