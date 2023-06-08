Dangerous smoke continues to cloud over northeast

The plume of hazardous wildfire smoke that moved through New York City drifted into the Mid-Atlantic Thursday, bringing dangerous air conditions to Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

June 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live